Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Sunday’s win was the perfect way for Brentford to conclude what can only be described as another extraordinarily successful season. Having provided a guard of honour to welcome the Champions onto the pitch, the side once derided by some scoffers as "just a bus-stop in Hounslow" proceeded to become the only team to do the double over Manchester City this season.

And they did so thanks to a player who in many ways typifies what Thomas Frank’s side and the club are all about. Ethan Pinnock is an understated hero and his journey to becoming a topflight stalwart is one of persistence, belief from himself and others and an example that quality can win through.

Thirteen more points than last season, finishing four places higher in ninth, a better goal difference by twenty, more wins and half as many losses. The year-on-year comparison between the Bees first and second seasons in the top flight are impressive. One insider joked to me on the pitch after the game that with this trajectory they will be challenging for the title in a couple of years.

That may of course be a little "tongue in cheek" but there is no doubting the continual achievements over the last few years and the aim is not to rest on any laurels and become complacent. The head coach has regularly asserted when questioned about the Premier League that it constantly challenges and rising to that challenge is the key.

They will be without this season’s 20 goal man Ivan Toney until mid-January, but they coped well without him in the last three games of the season winning all three and scoring six goals. But no doubt the recruitment department are already across the potential striking prospect who would add to the roster. It is thought that keeper David Raya could be on his way out with a host of clubs linked but the Bees have already signed Mark Flekken who Thomas Frank says, "He’s a player with a lot of quality."

Frank himself says he has already got his holiday relaxing reading sorted out, but as with the rest of the club when the time comes to prepare for season 23-24, he will be focussed for the task ahead.