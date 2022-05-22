Confirmed team news: Liverpool v Wolves

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are only fit enough for a place on the bench for Liverpool but Sadio Mane returns to the starting XI.

In total there are seven changes for the Reds from the Southampton win as Mane, Thiago, Naby Keïta, Jordan Henderson, Luis Díaz, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold all come in.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: van Dijk, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliott.