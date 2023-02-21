A special episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily has taken a look back at Rafael Benitez's 50 years in football as a player and manager.

Liverpool's incredible 2005 Champions League win over AC Milan is one of the topics discussed. The Reds beat Milan on penalties, having trailed 3-0 at half-time in the final in Istanbul.

"We worked so hard to be there. Some people said we were lucky, but we were not lucky to be in the final and to win the final," Benitez said.

"We beat Olympiakos, who were a great team - after that Leverkusen [and] Juventus, who were a very strong team with Fabio Capello as coach.

"Chelsea were the strongest team in the Premier League and [then] AC Milan, who, for me, were the strongest team in Europe at that time.

"It was not luck - it was hard, hard work."

