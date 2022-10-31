George Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte has made the decision not to speak to the media before Tottenham's make-or-break Champions League group game at Marseille on Tuesday.

Spurs are holding a news conference at the Stade Velodrome later on Monday but, following his red card in last week's controversial draw with Sporting Lisbon, Conte he will be replaced by assistant Cristian Stellini.

This is within Uefa's rules and Tottenham have the option to do the same for all media obligations on Tuesday because the manager is suspended.

I was at Tottenham’s training ground on Friday and the manager made it clear to the room full of reporters he was still unhappy with VAR and the referee, Danny Makkelie, following Harry Kane’s disallowed goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

Conte said he should not have been sent off because he “didn’t insult anyone” and never crossed the touchline.