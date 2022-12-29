W﻿olves v Man United: Head-to-head record

Wolves - 4 wins, 11 goals, 3 clean sheets. Manchester United - 9 wins, 24 goals, 7 clean sheets.Getty Images

  • Wolves won their last Premier League meeting with Manchester United, 1-0 at Old Trafford in January.

  • Manchester United have won their previous two Premier League away games against Wolves. They've never before won three consecutive league visits to Molineux.

  • Joao Moutinho has scored 40% of his Premier League goals for Wolves against Manchester United (2/5).

  • Manchester United haven't lost their final league game in any of the past 10 calendar years.