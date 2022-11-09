C﻿eltic defender Josip Juranovic is set to play in his first World Cup after being named in Croatia's 26-man squad for Qatar.

T﻿he 27-year-old is his country's first-choice right-back and made his major finals debut at Euro 2020 last year where the Croats reached the round of 16.

J﻿uranovic will now look to add to his 21-cap haul in Group F where Croatia face Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

Z﻿latko Dalic's men take on Saudi Arabia in a friendly on 16 November before their World Cup opener against Morocco seven days later.