Ex-Celtic boss Deila to take charge of Club Bruges next season

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has been appointed as the new head coach of Club Bruges.

The 47-year-old Norwegian will take over at the end of the season following a year with fellow Belgian top-flight side Standard Liege.

Deila brings his assistant, former Celtic full-back Efrain Juarez, with him to his new role.

Deila managed Celtic for two years from 2014, wining back-to-back league titles and a League Cup, and has also had spells in charge of Valerenga and Stromsgodset in his homeland and New York City in MLS.