We asked for your views on Kilmarnock's impressive Viaplay Cup win against Celtic.

Here's a taste of what you said:

George: Wonderful. An Ayrshire team that suffers from lack of supporters in some ways because local people support Old Firm teams and eventually feed said clubs with managers and players, but at least they can beat top clubs on a good day. Well done Kilmarnock.

Arthur: Killie have been very hard to beat at home with a very clever manager, I will be surprised if they don’t finish top-six.

Kevin: It was brilliant, amazing and wonderful. Killie were fully deserving of another win against Old Firm opposition. It would be nice if the headlines could focus more on Killie, it’s a bit hard to understand why the focus of our win is on the Celtic manager.

Ian: It’s the third game in a row where we have been so solid and not conceded, we have a great team structure. It’s our best performances since Steve Clarke. I have to give credit to Derek McInnes and the management team.

John: It’s excellent seeing McInnes’ vision for the team coming together. Shrewd signings and a developing pattern of play is making us hard to beat and building the teams confidence. If we can now bring in a goal scorer before the end of the transfer window we can become a real contender for a top-six finish this season.