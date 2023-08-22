'Hearts pose an affy tough test for the Dark Blues'

Daniel Smith, Up Wi' The Bonnets podcast, external

Well, there isn't much to say about Dundee this week.

We had the weekend off due to our consistent run of leaving the cup at the earliest opportunity possible and there hasn't been much to write about on the old transfer front.

It's been that quiet that there hasn't even been a sniff of a transfer rumour for the fans to become fixated on.

Thankfully, the fans can stop mimicking that famous Pablo Escobar meme of him sitting on a swing and we can start looking forward to Sunday's clash with Hearts.

It's a tough match.

The Jambos are on a high after propelling Rosenberg out of Europe and then disposing of Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup. Obviously, I'm writing this before their next European tie but on this current form, it will be an affy tough test for the Dark Blues who are looking for their first win of the season.

Hopefully the Hearts squad suffer from eating some dodgy Moussaka while abroad and then feel the affects from jet lag on the way home.