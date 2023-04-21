McInnes on duo's new deals, survival battle & 'suffering' away support

Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock's Premiership game with St Mirren this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the Killie boss:

  • Kyle Vassell and Joe Wright penning new deals is "great for the club" and both players "have shown their capabilities" while still having room for improvment.

  • Wright's signing last summer was a "risk" due to his injury history but he has "psychologically won that fight with himself" .

  • This season hasn't been as enjoyable as McInnes would have liked - there has been a lot of "soul-searching" and a lot of work remains to be done to secure survival.

  • McInnes has reminded the squad that Killie fans have suffered "more than any other away support" and he wants to reward them with a win this weekend.

SNS