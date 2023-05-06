Hibernian 2-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Winning this game, theoretically, meant one hand on fifth place. It might even mean fourth. Therefore, it was a surprise that only Hibs turned up in the first 45 minutes.

They punished two individual St Mirren errors, and came inches from scoring a third that would have killed the game off.

It left the Buddies with too much to do. Although they were much, much improved in the second-half, it was too big a mountain to climb.

Mark O'Hara was his usual self, and Curtis Main continued to hassle up top - but he really should have scored.