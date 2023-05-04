Uefa licence a 'huge achievement' for Livi

Livingston have been awarded a UEFA licence and bronze level SFA domestic licence.

The successful application covers all areas of the club including coaching and off-field staff, accounts, financial administration and governance.

And the club say it highlights their progress in improving their infrastructure as well as reinstating the youth academy, which is a key part of the licencing criteria.

Chief executive John Ward said: “This is a huge achievement for the club and reflects how far we have come in recent years.

“It’s obviously unfortunate we didn’t achieve a top-six spot where we’d be competing for a European place to put the licence to use, but gaining a UEFA licence this season proves we can match our on-field ambitions for next season with the required off-field standards for European football."