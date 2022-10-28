J﻿urgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Leeds.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

Thiago is back in the squad, while Ibrahima Konate can face Leeds and Klopp expect's Jordan Henderson to be fit after his knock against Ajax.

S﻿aturday comes too soon for Naby Keita and Joel Matip is still out.

O﻿n his £30,000 fine for his red card against Manchester City, Klopp said: "I'm not happy or relieved. I was just waiting for the punishment."

D﻿arwin Nunez has had a "great month" and Klopp said the forward is making really big steps.

H﻿e praised Harvey Elliott and said: "In a team which is not in a perfect moment, he's had a really consistent season so far."

T﻿he German is looking forward to facing Leeds and said: "Saturday night, 19:45, a great time to play a football match. I hope people (fans) are ready."

Jesse Marsch's side "caused everybody massive problems" and Klopp said "there is a massive difference between their results and performances".

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here