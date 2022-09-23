W﻿e asked you for your thoughts on Mark Noble's new position as West Ham's sporting director and whether you think it's a good move for the club.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

C﻿ameron: What a great move by West Ham. If you’re looking to get a sporting director then Mark Noble ticks every box there is. He can tell every kid, right up to seasoned pro, what the club lives and breathes. He has seen it and done it. I watched his final appearance for West Ham and what a feeling. My only advice would be why wait? Get him in right away.

R﻿on: Excellent news. Mark Noble should already be in a major role at West Ham. He has served us to the hilt and it's only fitting that he continues in that role. A super role model for the future of the Irons!

J﻿ohn: Difficult to comment without knowing the scope of his role, but no-one knows the modern West Ham like Mark and nobody is more committed to us than he is. Great to have him back and wish him every success.

A﻿lan: I have the utmost respect for Mark Noble. As a player he was loyal, dedicated and full of talent. If he brings those traits to his new position he will continue to be a truly valuable asset to West Ham.

T﻿ony: Mark Noble is West Ham through and through and understands everything it means to play for your boyhood club. But more importantly, he understands the supporters and what it means to us.