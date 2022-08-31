Analysis: West Ham 1-1 Tottenham

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez

“A decent point, I can’t complain,” was the assessment of manager David Moyes after his West Ham side came from behind to claim a point against Tottenham.

Thilo Kehrer’s own goal put the visitors ahead but Tomas Soucek pulled the Hammers level in the second half after a stunning flick from Michail Antonio, playing his 200th Premier League game for the club.

But the result could have been very different if referee Peter Bankes had stuck with his original decision of giving Tottenham a penalty in the first half.

Harry Kane’s nod back clearly hit the outstretched arm of Aaron Cresswell, but after a lengthy check by VAR and Bankes looking at a replay of the incident on the pitchside monitor, the decision was overturned as the ball had hit the full-back's head first.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte said afterwards: “"Honestly, at the end of the first half, I spoke with the referee and told him 'you have taken the right decision.

"It is incredible that VAR looked again, called the referee, he can see it was the right decision and the call from VAR was strange. I can tell only that the referee has taken the right decision. Usually the VAR calls when the call is not right."

"In England they have to learn much more to use the VAR in the right way. You have to study very well and be more accurate.

"If there is VAR, you have to utilise it in the right way or accept the decision of the referee. If you have a TV then you have time to see. It is difficult not only for me but every coach."

Spurs stay in third but did maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign, while a point took West Ham up to 14th, but they have won just once so far this term.