Reguilon set for Atletico medical
- Published
BBC Sport football reporter Alex Howell offers an update on Sergio Reguilon.
The 25-year-old joined Spurs from Real Madrid for £27.5m in 2020.
Now he could be set to join the city rivals of his former club.
Sergio Reguilon is in Madrid for a medical ahead of a move to Atletico. He had been in talks with Fulham and Lazio about a potential move before deciding on Atletico. #THFC— Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) August 30, 2022
