BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck has been answering your questions before Friday's one-year anniversary since the club was taken over by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

H﻿ere is one of his answers:

Richard: Signing new players is great in the short term but what are Newcastle's plans for longer term development and to sustain a high quality?

Matthew: The owners have been addressing issues at all areas of the club. Work to improve the training ground began earlier this year, after they acknowledged the facilities "fall significantly below the Premier League and perhaps even Championship standards". They should still move to a new training facility further down the line. There have been further additions to Howe's backroom staff, and the club are also understood to have increased the academy budget, with new players and staff joining the youth set up.

The appointments of Darren Eales as chief executive and Dan Ashworth as sporting director have been impressive, and now the club has some much-needed football expertise at board level - something that was lacking prior to the takeover.

