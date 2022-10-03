Conte on Kulusevski, derby defeat and team selections
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt
Here are the key lines from the Tottenham boss:
There are no fresh injury concerns. Ben Davies will be on the bench, but Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura are still out.
In their absence, Conte said: "Bryan Gil is in the squad and, for sure, he is the first option for our attack."
On Kulusevski, Conte said: "Honestly, I don't know the timing to recover. I hope to recover quickly, but I don't know."
The Italian admitted Spurs "made really bad mistakes" in Saturday's north London derby defeat at Arsenal.
Conte defended his style of play and added: "In England, many times teams concede six, seven goals. In my career it never happens. I can teach football to many people."
He urged fans to trust him with his team selections: "If I decide not to pick a player it means maybe they're not ready."