Lyon v West Ham: Team news

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma will miss the Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon because of injury.

The France centre-back was forced off during the Hammers' Premier League defeat at Brentford on Sunday after hurting his ankle.

West Ham say the 27-year-old will remain in London to undergo further tests.

The tie is in the balance after last week's 1-1 draw at London Stadium.

On Zouma's absence, boss David Moyes said: "We are still getting him assessed so I can't give a time, but he's not with us.

"It's a really big blow when you lose a French international and a World Cup winner, but it happens in football."

Moyes is also without fellow defender Aaron Cresswell, who is suspended after being sent off in the first half of the first leg.

