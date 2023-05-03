Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Manchester City welcome West Ham to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday knowing they could go top of the Premier League and not look back.

Two points behind Arsenal, this is the first of their games in hand on the leaders - and a win would nudge them above the Gunners.

Follow that up with another home victory on Saturday lunchtime against relegation-haunted Leeds United and City will be four points clear having played the same number of games before the Gunners next take to the field (against Newcastle United on Sunday).

Pep Guardiola's side have consistently proved their pedigree as frontrunners - holding their nerve to see off the significant challenge of Liverpool in recent seasons by doing that most important of things: winning.

West Ham proved to be obdurate opponents last season, knocking City out of the Carabaro Cup on penalties before threatening to stall their title charge in May 2022.

Indeed, Jarrod Bowen scored a well-taken double in the penultimate match of the campaign to leave City in real danger of handing the initiative to Liverpool.

However, Jack Grealish's early second-half strike, and an own goal from Vladimir Coufal ensured City came from two goals down to avoid defeat for the first time in 10 years.

The point ensured City went into the final day on top, and we all remember Ilkay Gundogan, Oleksandar Zinchenko and an incredible comeback against Aston Villa the following week.

Guardiola would certainly welcome a straightforward three points against David Moyes' side under the lights this evening.