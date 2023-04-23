Former St Mirren striker Chris Iwelumo has hailed Stephen Robinson after he guided the Paisley side to a first top-six finish since the split was introduced.

The Buddies are still in contention for a European spot, despite losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock at the weekend.

“They have been absolutely outstanding, punching above their weight," Iwelumo said on Sportscene.

"Stephen Robinson has done an outstanding job, putting out fires all over the place, players getting sold.

"They need to tie him down, and make sure they give him the support, bring in the right players, and kick on again.”