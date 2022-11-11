F﻿ox on seeking momentum, Pittodrie challenge & World Cup break

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

D﻿undee United head coach Liam Fox has been speaking to the media before his side's game with Aberdeen on Saturday.

H﻿ere are the key points from the press conference:

  • United's 4-0 win over Aberdeen at Tannadice last month will count for nothing at Pittodrie as it's a "totally different game".

  • Fox is determined to build on the midweek thrashing of Kilmarnock.

  • Aberdeen will be a challenge and are a "front foot team".

  • On the World Cup break, the positive is that Fox will have more time on the training pitch to "hammer home messages" to his players.

  • Everyone is available apart from Charlie Mulgrew who is still sidelined with a thigh injury.

SNS