Fox on seeking momentum, Pittodrie challenge & World Cup break
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been speaking to the media before his side's game with Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
United's 4-0 win over Aberdeen at Tannadice last month will count for nothing at Pittodrie as it's a "totally different game".
Fox is determined to build on the midweek thrashing of Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen will be a challenge and are a "front foot team".
On the World Cup break, the positive is that Fox will have more time on the training pitch to "hammer home messages" to his players.
Everyone is available apart from Charlie Mulgrew who is still sidelined with a thigh injury.