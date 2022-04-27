Gordon aims for best season with Hearts

Craig Gordon's marvellous form has been recognised with a nomination for the PFA Scotland player of the year award.

The veteran Hearts goalkeeper is up against Celtic duo Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor and Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook, with the winner of the vote to be announced on Sunday evening.

Gordon lifted the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 2006 and hopes to repeat the trick next month, with the Rangers the opponents in the final.

"It's been a good a season so far," said the 39-year-old, who also picked up 12 trophies during his time at Celtic. "There's still a few games to go and if we can win a trophy, then I don't think there will be much better than that in terms of personally, the way I've been playing, and an achievement for the team.

"The season has gone very well and I'd love it to go even better."