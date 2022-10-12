Goodwin on fans' anger, biting his tongue and Dons' Achilles heel
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side’s Premiership game with Hearts this weekend.
Here are the key points:
Last Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Dundee United prompted a meeting with the Dons squad on Monday in which a few “home truths” and “a lot of honesty” were aired.
Goodwin accepts the fans were let down and right to be angry at Tannadice, says his side have to make it up to them this weekend.
As manager, he shoulders the responsibility and still has “great faith” in the squad he has assembled.
Goodwin's pre- and post-match interviews could become “very boring” as his six-match ban for comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous makes him inclined to “bite my tongue”.
Expects a difficult game against Hearts regardless of how they fare against Fiorentina on Thursday.
A lack of consistency is Aberdeen’s “Achilles heel” but Goodwin says a mitigating factor is they are the youngest team in the Premiership.