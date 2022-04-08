Leicester v Crystal Palace: Team news

Leicester City are again without striker Jamie Vardy, who is struggling with a knee injury.

Defender Caglar Soyuncu is likely to be available after an illness, while Boubakary Soumare could also return.

Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is unlikely to recover from the foot issue which saw him miss the win over Arsenal.

Defender Nathan Ferguson has resumed training following a hamstring injury.

