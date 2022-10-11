J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

The refereeing decisions were bad, but Liverpool's performance was arguably worse.

A team once defined by intensity is now a shadow of its former self. Never has a supposedly top side been so easy to score against.

Arsenal waltzed through Liverpool's defence in the first minute, and that set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. Liverpool's inability to deal with counter-attacks this term has already made the Premier League title an impossibility - and the top four could even be a struggle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has received most of the blame, but Virgil van Dijk has been just as poor. The defending is lackadaisical and non-committal. Nobody is taking responsibility at the back. The same mistakes are being made week in, week out.

Jurgen Klopp has changed to a 4-4-2, and although it worked against a poor Rangers side last week, it left the central midfielders outnumbered at the Emirates. Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are all quite slow to turn around nowadays, so once they've been played through, it's just Liverpool's extraordinarily high line to get past.

Klopp needs to revamp his ageing squad. But whether he'll be able to do so this winter in order to save the season remains to be seen.