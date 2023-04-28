West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is at the top of Arsenal's transfer list this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Bayern Munich have no intention of selling 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, despite interest from the Gunners, Liverpool and Manchester United. (CaughtOffside, external)

Manchester City are looking into a deal for Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United also interested in the left-back. (Football Insider, external)

AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Gunners winger Reiss Nelson, who is yet to sign a new contract at Emirates Stadium. (Calciomercato via Football Italia - in Italian, external)

