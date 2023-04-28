Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown believes Bournemouth are all but safe and "can go and plan for a brighter future" in the Premier League.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily that boss Gary O'Neil deserves "all the credit" for the job he has done with the Cherries.

"It’s incredible. At one point Gary O’Neil was under pressure, there was talk of Bielsa and that they were almost going to make that change," he said.

"You looked at the table and thought Bournemouth and Southampton, plus another [to go down]. It just tells you how good a job he has done.

"They have played it in a really good way. They had a good hiding, recovered, came back, had some good results and they have done it playing a good style of football.

"I’ve got to give Gary O’Neil an unbelievable amount of credit. The recruitment obviously helped them in the January window and now they can go and plan for a brighter future and invest a little bit more.

"You're looking at somebody who has been very successful and there is a job to be continued. It looks like they are going to do it and you have to give him all the credit."

Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie added: "He's done an incredible job. When Scott Parker left it sounded like there were some issues there which can cause a lot of disruption.

"I think he has really galvanised that group. Where they are is an incredible achievement and I do think they will be safe."

