C﻿eltic never looked capable of adding to their single strike against Shakhtar Donetsk's well-drilled defence in Tuesday's stalemate, reckons former midfielder John Collins.

﻿“Celtic played some good football and had loads of possession but at no point did you think they were going to cut them open," Collins told BBC Sportsound.

"They had one clear-cut chance in the second half and Kyogo should have scored it after a fabulous flowing move.

"He should be doing better – those are the ones that win you these games. Too often the strikers haven’t produced."

