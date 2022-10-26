Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Every Leicester City fan, player, pundit and even the manager highlighted the opening five games in October as a real opportunity for the Foxes to pick up points.

Brendan Rodgers has delivered 10 points from a possible 15, three clean sheets and Leicester are out of the relegation zone. It's been a successful month.

Key to that has been a reinvigorated Rodgers following the international break. After spending time away in Northern Ireland watching his nephew play in local football tournaments, the emotion on the touchline is back. Tactical nuances have allowed the Foxes to play in a different way. And getting points on the board has started to heal the broken relationship with the Blue Army.

However, the club and fans simply can’t sit back and relax. This form and upward trajectory has to continue between now and the break for the World Cup. It feels imperative, in this unique season, that Leicester aren’t flirting with the relegation zone in three Premier League games' time.

What comes next, though, is more difficult tasks. The Foxes have got to play Everton and West Ham United, as well as Newport County in the Carabao Cup. But before all that, there's a home game against Manchester City on Saturday.

Some may see this as a free hit for the Foxes. Perhaps they’re right. However, with confidence on the up and the flickering ember of an underdog tag, who knows what to expect.