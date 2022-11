Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "We lost the game at the start of first half and second half and that is not acceptable. They looked more fresh and more ready. We need to be more sharp. The result is really clear. It never lies. Today we were not good enough.

"We didn't get the right organisation. Wee created chances and good chances at 2-1. But you are really disappointed to concede at the start of the second half."