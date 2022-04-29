Schar extends Newcastle contract

Fabian Schar has signed a new two-year contract with Newcastle.

The 30-year-old, who has been at St James' Park since the summer of 2018, has made 98 appearances for the Magpies, including 23 in the Premier League this season.

"I'm absolutely delighted," he said. "It's what I always wanted - to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.

"Since my first day in Newcastle, I felt so comfortable - it's like a second home and now to stay here for some more years, I'm delighted."