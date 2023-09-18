Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

In his news conference on Friday, it was put to Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool might have a problem with kicking off at 12.30pm on a Saturday given last season they drew three and lost three in that slot.

His response? One of those fierce stares and an irritated comment: “Is this a joke? We have players who were playing in South America 30 hours ago who I haven’t seen yet. And we’re playing in 24 hours’ time.”

Fair enough.

The only other way he could respond was through his side’s performance at Wolves and, eventually, the result was emphatic.

Klopp admitted afterwards that in the first half Liverpool “could not play worse” but, with some refreshment from the bench, the Reds stormed back in the second half to run out clinical winners.

The boss was thrilled with the turnaround and, already, they have put the suggested 12.30pm hoodoo to bed this season.

In fact, the last time they lost in the Premier League was their most recent 12.30pm kick-off, although that was a defeat at Etihad Stadium to a rampant Manchester City back in April, fully 15 games ago.

Of course, the October international window will also be closed by a Saturday lunchtime kick-off for the Reds. Then, it will be the small matter of a Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.