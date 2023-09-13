Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

When the Premier League fixtures were first released in June, Chelsea fans would have looked at the start of the season with a quiet sense of optimism.

In fact, according to Opta's power rankings, the Blues were set for the easiest first five fixtures of the whole league.

Yet, four games into the new season and Chelsea find themselves sitting where they finished the last - 12th.

Positions at this stage, however, should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is unlikely to be until the next international break where it will start to become clearer what kind of season fans could be in for.

What rankings and predictions also couldn't account for was the impact of a new manager and playing style, the volume of incomings and outgoings, and close to a starting XI's worth of players on the injury list.

Mauricio Pochettino would surely have been hoping to take advantage of the Blues' 'softer' run of early games after an impressive pre-season, but injuries to Wesley Fofana and new signing Christopher Nkunku before the new campaign had even begun - alongside an early lay-off for captain Reece James - will have put a dampener on expectations.

While performances have notably improved - total shots (67) and big chances (14) are both up on the first four matches of the 2022-23 season, for example - these haven't converted into the results the team would have been looking for.

There are no easy games in the top flight, but Opta's ranking of the first 10 matches of the season still placed Chelsea with the fourth-easiest run.

With matches against Bournemouth, Fulham and Burnley - all currently sitting below the west London side in the table - to come in this run of fixtures, Pochettino will be hoping the return of some injured players and more time on the training pitch without European football will be an opportunity for his side to gel and start turning the performances into points.

But the Argentine will also know that in this league nothing can be taken for granted. Especially not time.