Frank Lampard says working for Everton is a "real honour" and that he still wants to be a success at the club.

When asked if he thinks goodwill remains from supporters at a time when the pressure is mounting on the manager, Lampard reflected on his time at the club in totality.

He said: "I came here nearly a year ago now and my feeling when I walked in the building was a lot of Evertonians have such passion for this club and thought we were going in the direction of relegation. That’s my honest feeling.

"We managed to have an incredible time together. It sounds a bit soppy but to stay up everyone saw the images at Palace and I lived that moment with the fans and so did everybody here at this club.

"In my mind as I went home that night and had a glass of wine I thought 'this is where the work begins and it’s going to be a tough journey'.

"The elation of surviving a relegation battle is all well and good, but the reality means there is a lot of work to do from there because why were we in that battle?

"So I feel like we are in that process. I’m not silly, we need to get results, we want to stay in this league, that’s the first thing this year. We’ve just slipped into the bottom three. That is not my major concern. I’m not taking away from that, but if we win the next league game we will be out of the bottom three probably.

"I was very aware what I came into in this job. I want to be a success at this club and when the challenges come I take them head on. I actually enjoy them. I enjoy working for this club. It’s a real honour for me. I’m a big man working for a great club and I’ll keep doing it."