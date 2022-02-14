Listen to Home Turf at Goodison Park

New BBC Sounds podcast Home Turf kicks off with Ellis Platten heading to Everton for a thrilling 3-0 victory against Leeds United.

Soaking up the matchday atmosphere, he chats to fans to find out more about what the club means to them and their hopes under new manager Frank Lampard.

After sampling a pint in the famous Winslow Hotel on Goodison Road, and trying the heavily recommended half rice, half chips and curry sauce from the Blue Dragon chippy, Ellis also speaks to the tireless organisers of Fans Supporting Foodbanks to learn about their vital work and Everton’s close bond with the local community.

Just don’t mention that he’s a Leeds fan...

