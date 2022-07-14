It feels like Andreas Pereira has been around for a long time.

Fulham's latest signing joined Manchester United as a 16-year-old in 2012 and made his Premier League debut in March 2015.

Since then however, he has flitted from club to club on loan apart from a two-season period under Jose Mourinho where he flirted with the United first team.

Arguably his most successful time was at struggling Granada as a 20-year-old when he was trusted as a regular starter and scored five goals from his favourite position as an attacking midfielder.

Athletic and a tight dribbler, he showed that he has the ability to thrive even in a side fighting at the wrong end of the table.

That was five years ago though and in the interim his career has hit the buffers.

Mainly used as a sub by Mourinho and successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he tried Serie A but was unfancied at Lazio. He was more appreciated in his homeland at Flamengo last season, scoring eight goals in 52 games during his loan spell.

On paper he could be a good replacement for Fabio Carvalho - a player with a point to prove, a creative spark and an industrious nature that boss Marco Silva will value.

On the other hand, he is someone who has ostensibly spent 11 years in English football and failed to perform consistently.

The version of Pereira that turns up may be instrumental in Fulham's fate this season.

What do you think? Let us know your view on whether Fulham can get the most out of Pereira here