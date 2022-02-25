Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Watford won 4-1 when these sides met in November, which was the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

Three months on and United still have issues. They put in another disjointed performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, but got away with a 1-1 draw and are very much in that last-16 tie. Under Ralf Rangnick, they do seem to have a knack of getting a result without playing particularly well, but I still feel they need a really convincing performance soon.

We know what Hornets boss Roy Hodgson will do - concede possession but try to make his side hard to break down and leave little space for United's attackers to operate in, then attack on the break.

On his last three visits to Old Trafford, with Crystal Palace between 2018 and 2020, it worked extremely well. He won twice and drew the other one 0-0, but it's going to be hard for Watford to replicate those results. I don't see them holding out.

Taka's prediction: 1-1

This will be an exciting game, which will end in a draw. Watford need the points and United are so up and down.

Find out how Lawro and Taka think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go