A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Saturday saw another spirited display, but unfortunately, for a second year running, a late defeat at home by Chelsea.

The most cynical of the Crystal Palace faithful will no doubt have predicted that it would be former loanee Conor Gallagher with the dagger through the heart - a goal nearly identical to his one for us against Everton last season.

With the midfield needing additional depth, the club continued an optimistic pursuit of a Gallagher return. That gamble, extending into the dying hours of the transfer window, left Patrick Vieira without any reinforcements.

This isn't a love letter dedicated to the Epsom-born midfielder, or dismissal of Ebere Eze or Michael Olise's performances on Saturday, but the midfield does look short on options compared with last season - particularly given how other players are being used.

Will Hughes, signed as a James McArthur insurance policy, isn't favoured by the manager and has only appeared for 57 minutes in 2022-23. Luka Milivojevic and Jairo Riedewald are afterthoughts.

While losing to Chelsea wasn't unexpected at kick-off, Gallagher's goal was an untimely reminder for a Palace hierarchy that desired two new central midfielders this summer and ended up failing to recruit any.