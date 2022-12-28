Livingston v St Mirren: Team news

Jason Holt is set to face St Mirren after Livingston appealed against his red card against Hibernian. Joel Nouble is battling to prove his fitness - the key forward has missed the last two games with a knee issue. Jamie Brandon and Tom Parkes are still missing with groin and knee issues respectively.

St Mirren will again be without striker Alex Greive, who is in New Zealand after a family bereavement. Full-back Richard Tait remains out following groin surgery.

Livingston manager David Martindale on the Holt appeal: "There's not a lot of money at Livingston so players have got a lot of appearance money and win bonuses in their contracts. Jason could potentially miss two games and potentially a lot of money."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We have two tough games coming up on artificial surfaces, Livi and Kilmarnock. But we have trained on artificial surfaces for about three weeks now so there can't be any excuses."

Did you know? Saints are unbeaten in their last three league trips to Tony Macaroni Arena and have not lost in their last eight league matches against the Lions.