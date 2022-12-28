Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says "it's fair to say the better team won".

"But we really took the game to Celtic in the first 15 minutes. The second 15 minutes, they owned, bossed it on the ball. That's my criticism. Could we have applied more pressure?

"Against a side of that quality, we're just not there yet. I'd like us to have been switched on more for a couple of the goals but we had chances and counter-attacked well.

"We have to keep building and we have to do that over windows and with development. I think there's a lot to be positive about for 2023."