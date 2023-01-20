We asked for your thoughts on Leandro Trossard's impending £21m move to Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Vince: Football-wise, Trossard's a real steal based on recent price tags. He's skilful and has a good eye for either the goal or a well-placed teammate. But the way he's left Brighton will not sit well with fans used to Arsenal and Arteta's high disciplinary and professionally-structured standards. Hope he doesn't unsettle the dressing room.

Abel: Trossard is a very good signing! He will replace Jesus but he will give us another 15 goals for the 20 games remaining. I believe that with Trossard we will win the league. So simple...

Sean: Trossard will be a good signing, I think. The only concern I have with him is his attitude. I know his agent might have told him to walk out of training to force a move to a bigger club, but he didn’t necessarily have to do that, did he?

Ned: Solid, practical signing. Feels weird seeing the Arsenal hierarchy demonstrate common sense. Just one midfielder (Tielemans) away from having the required depth to maintain the challenge.

Dennis: He looks a class act. Could well be just what's needed. Quick, agile, low centre of gravity to turn defenders. Clearly knows where the goal is. The only concern may be his character. Could be a disruptive influence to some degree.