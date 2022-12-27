Livingston v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Livingston have won five of their last seven home league games (L2). Each of the Lions’ last nine home league victories have come by a margin of exactly one goal, with their last two-goal home league win coming in January last season over Dundee (2-0).

St Mirren have lost their last four away league games, their longest run of defeats on the road in the Scottish Premiership since eight straight defeats from August to November 2019 under Jim Goodwin.

Livingston are winless in their last eight league meetings with St Mirren (D4 L4) since a 2-1 win in February 2020 under Gary Holt.