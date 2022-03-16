Howe on Fraser, Lascelles and 'emotional test' at Everton
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s game with Everton on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Howe says Joe Willock should be fine but Jonjo Shelvey has not returned to training yet. Joelinton will be “touch and go”.
He praised skipper Jamaal Lascelles for his influence and performances: "His attitude has been spot on. He is obviously our captain and he has led like one, even though he wants to play every game. The mark of a leader is in difficult moments and I can't speak highly enough of him."
On Ryan Fraser’s omission from the Scotland squad: "He's very passionate about his country. I'm disappointed for him but I think he's in a good place. He's here, he's playing and he's playing very well."
He maintained his stance of only answering questions on football: “I understand that questions have to be asked – but my specialist subject is football. As soon as I deviate from that into an area where I don’t feel qualified I think I go into dangerous ground. I’m hugely proud to represent this football club and the supporters and the city.”
On facing Everton: “It’ll be a big occasion, a really good, emotional atmosphere that we need to manage. It will be a severe test. They have a great set of players, I admire Frank Lampard and we will need to be at our best.”