Confirmed team news: Lille v Chelsea

Chelsea make five changes from their 1-0 win over Newcastle at the weekend, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso among those to return, along with Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Havertz.