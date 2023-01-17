Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Heartbreak at Hampden is not an entirely unfamiliar outcome for those of us in red who missed the glory days of the 80s and early 90s.

Indeed since lifting the Scottish Cup in 1990, the Dons have only won seven games at the National Stadium out of a possible 25 – this time it was Jim Goodwin in the managerial hot seat as Aberdeen fell just short of making it back for the final in February.

For the neutral, I’m sure this was an enticing cup-tie full of intrigue and farce in equal measure, as Scottish football’s introduction of VAR reached new stages of hilarity with the system being “unavailable” for a section of the game before being reactivated. Quite how the rules of engagement can be changed on a whim to suit is still one that perplexes this individual.

After a ropey opening 10 minutes, Aberdeen did exactly what the Red Army have been crying out for against either of the Glasgow sides – they went toe-to-toe with their opponents and attacked with verve and tenacity when the opportunities presented themselves.

A fine goal from Bojan Miovski was ruled out for offside before the Dons broke the Rangers’ defensive line again - Matty Kennedy's perfectly weighted cross allowed Miovski the time and space to score and send 14,000 Aberdeen fans into raptures. For a player who has looked to be struggling for form, these were two finishes of the highest quality.

The Dons did well to withstand a Rangers onslaught for much of the second half. It was a lucky effort from former Pittodrie player, Ryan Jack, that eventually brought the sides level.

Just as the game was heading for extra time, Anthony Stewart’s tackle on Fashion Sakala effectively handed the game on a plate to Mick Beale’s side. It was a silly tackle to make on a player who was going nowhere - it simply invited referee, Nick Walsh, to make a decision. The red card here cost Aberdeen the game, make no mistake.

Whilst controversy will reign over how Walsh & VAR missed Liam Scales being punched in the head by Ryan Kent a couple of minutes later, the sorry state of affairs is that the ill-discipline of captain Stewart cost his side the chance of a shot at silverware.

The Dons now head into a mammoth couple of weeks domestically – a tricky trip to Tynecastle on Wednesday evening already looks like a shootout for third place. A trip to Darvel in the Scottish Cup followed up by a return to Easter Road will do much to solidify how Aberdeen’s season pans out from here.