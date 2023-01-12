New signing Garang Kuol has been speaking to Hearts TV after joining on loan from Newcastle.

"It's a great team and a great club with great history, a beautiful stadium and great fans," he said.

"And the gaffer swayed me with his plan to join the boys, and my development path."

On his Australia team-mates, Kuol said: "Kye [Rowles] was at the Mariners when I was there. He was one of the senior players there. He was a great guy and helped me. I've known him for a while.

"Cammy[Devlin] I met in September and had a connection with him straight away.

"I'm a player who tries to get the ball forward, work hard for my team-mates, and score goals."