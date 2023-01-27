Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Wolves may still not have the striker they so desperately need but it cannot be denied the club's hierarchy are backing Julen Lopetegui.

With Brazil prospect Joao Gomes seemingly on the verge of a £15m move from Flamengo, Lopetegui will have made six signings since his arrival in November as he bids to drag them free of relegation trouble.

Gomes' nickname at Flamengo is 'the Pitbull', which gives a good indication of his skill set.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, his athleticism and dogged tackling will add bite and tenacity to the centre of the pitch.

The data shows he is a blocker, a tackler and, yes, a fouler where needed, in order to protect his own goal. Exactly the type of utility man you may need in a relegation scrap.

Think Claude Makelele or N'Golo Kante. He's not someone who will create much but will instead do the work in the background so Wolves' array of attacking midfielders can get on with foraging upfield.

This is backed up by his goalscoring stats. He has only four goals in 119 games but has been a key player for a Flamengo side that finished fifth in the Brazilian Serie A at the end of 2022.

With time surely ticking on the futures of other midfielders at Molineux, Gomes looks like he could be a significant piece in Lopetegui's rebuild.