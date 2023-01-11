Graham Potter says he has not been "perfect" in his role in Chelsea's dire recent form but feels they are not as far away from being competitive as people may think when they have a fit squad to choose from.

The Blues have one win in their last seven fixtures but currently have 10 players out including Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, with both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic recently ruled out for several weeks.

The worrying form has seen them slip to 10th in the Premier League and some fans have questioned if Potter is good enough.

"I think you always feel pressure," he said. "The higher you go the more pressure there is from the outside, noise, whatever you describe it as. Especially at a club like Chelsea, the history, demands of the club, when you don't get the results you want of course there is noise and criticism, everything you’d expect. You have to put it into perspective and keep trying to improve.

"You have to understand that it’s part of the job. Football is emotional. When you lose you feel the pain, the suffering, the discomfort. Sometimes it’s hard to understand why and is easier to blame somebody. I’m not sat here saying I’ve been perfect so they are not completely wrong. But it’s always complex. You try to remember you are capable, how you got here. Two months ago I was considered a top coach. But at the same time I acknowledge the results we have had have not been good enough for us."

Potter said he does not waste time on pondering if his side will make the Premier League's top four and instead feels they can "improve a lot and be more positive quickly".

Asked how long he feels he needs to get his side firing he added: "It’s not like I can give you a timeframe. All I would say is if you look at what we have, the players we have unavailable, it can skew the picture a little bit. If we had those guys back, the picture changes. I don’t think we're as far away as how it may appear from the outside.

"As much as these periods are not nice. You have to use them as a way to get through them and be stronger. But at the time it’s not pleasant."