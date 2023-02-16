Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Branislav Ivanovic won a Champions League and three Premier League titles during his decade at Stamford Bridge.

He was famous for roaring up and down the pitch from right-back and wreaking havoc in opposition penalty areas while scoring 34 goals across 377 appearances.

'Branna' was a firm fan favourite and a key cog in multiple title-winning sides.

